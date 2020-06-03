CISI And Association Of Professional Compliance Consultants New Deal Boosts Business And Professional Development Opportunities For Members

The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) and the Association of Professional Compliance Consultants (APCC) are delighted to announce a strategic partnership with the aim of supporting professionalism across the compliance and wider financial services sector.
The partnership will allow for reciprocal arrangements to be in place for members of both organisations to access events, mutual qualifications and continuing professional development (CPD) content. The deal will also allow for mutual participation in relevant working groups and committees by invitation.
Formed in 2004, APCC is a trade association for compliance consultancy firms providing advice to regulated firms in the UK. It is active in enhancing the professional standards of compliance consultants, providing its members with significant benefits in terms of direct access to the Regulators as well as business leads. The APCC often works in conjunction with the FCA to pilot or test new initiatives and also provides valuable feedback on specific subjects as requested by them.
APCC working groups represent areas including Financial Crime, Claims Management and Crypto.
The CISI is the global, not-for-profit, membership professional body encompassing financial services sectors including wealth management, financial planning and capital markets. With over 45,000 members in over100 countries, CISI’s 40,000 exams last year were sat in 81 countries and its qualifications are recognised by 61 global regulators.
Jim Winter, CISI Head of UK Business Development said: “We are delighted to enter into this strategic agreement with APCC and we look forward to working together to ensure both our memberships can benefit from the synergies in our respective areas of financial services, professional development, compliance, integrity and ethics.”
Beverley Robertson, APCC Chief Operating Officer, said: “The APCC is very pleased to welcome the CISI on board as a strategic partner in this joint reciprocal agreement. As always, our chosen partners are aimed to mutually benefit both sets of members and we look forward to developing the relationship where we can promote common endeavours and explore areas where we can work together.”