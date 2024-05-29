CISI: 100 Scots Students On Track For Financial Services Careers Insight Day

One hundred girls from 13 Scottish schools and 7 universities and colleges will take part in a financial services insight day at Edinburgh Napier University in June to explore the range of fulfilling careers available in the profession.

The students, aged from 15 - 21 years, accompanied by their teachers, will hear from financial services practitioners, including introductions to the financial services sector in Scotland and the front, middle and back-office roles available.

The full day’s careers overview, organised by charity Future Asset, will include workshops on routes into the financial services profession, apprenticeships, school leaver posts, graduate schemes (and internships), sharing information on where these openings are advertised, how to apply, with detail on the assessment and interview process.

Students will also receive tips about what firms are looking for in applicants, how to pitch yourself, perfecting CVs and applications, and how to build your skills and experience. All students will then visit the offices of some of the 15+ sponsoring companies involved, all based in Edinburgh, to meet staff and join Q&A sessions. Those financial services companies taking part include Aegon, Artemis, Baillie Gifford, BlackRock, Janus Henderson, Lothian Pension Fund, Martin Currie, Maven, Nikko, Quilter, Rathbones, RBC Brewin Dolphin, River Global, Stewart Investors and Walter Scott.

Colin Anderson, Client Relationship Manager for Scotland and Northern Ireland is representing educational charity and professional body the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) on the day. He says: “Financial and related professional services are already the largest contributor to the Scottish economy, adding around £14.3billion Gross Value Added (GVA) annually. The industry directly employs around 136,000 people. I’m delighted to be involved in this careers insight day to help enthuse the students on the range of jobs available in our exciting, inclusive and vibrant sector. I’ve been volunteering with Future Asset for many years and CISI sponsored their excellent investment competition last year. Future Asset’s projects and partnerships are crucial to enabling girls from all backgrounds to explore fulfilling careers in financial services.”

Helen Bradley, Future Asset CEO, above, said: “We are thrilled to host our first-ever financial services insight day at Edinburgh Napier University. Our aim is to give our fabulous alumni an in-depth look into the financial services industry and equip them with the knowledge to make confident, informed applications for great careers. As highlighted by Scottish Financial Enterprise research last year, nearly 60% of 16-24-year-olds are unlikely to consider a career in financial services. Coupled with the fact that only 12% of UK-based fund managers are women, it’s clear why Future Asset exists—to introduce young women to rewarding careers in finance and encourage them to recognise and fulfil their potential."