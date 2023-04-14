BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach FM-TNS-Website-Banner-1-468x60.jpg FM-TNS-Website-Banner-2-468x60.jpg

Circular On Self-Regulatory Measures Taken By CFFEX In March 2023

Date 14/04/2023

To prevent market risks, maintain the orderly operation of the market and protect investors’ legitimate rights and interests, China Financial Futures Exchange (CFFEX) took the following self-regulatory measures against violations of exchange rules in March 2023.

 

CFFEX handled 1 case of self-trade, 7 cases of frequent placement and cancellation of orders, and 2 cases of placement and cancellation of large orders, involving 10 clients in total. 4 members received reminders via telephone, and 6 clients were suspended the opening of new positions.

CFFEX handled 5 cases of trading limits violations, and took measures against 7 clients involved by suspending their opening of new positions. 

CFFEX handled 3 cases of clients’ hedging positions or arbitrage positions exceeding their corresponding asset ratio requirements, and took measures against the 3 clients involved by requesting rectification within a prescribed time period, and requesting reporting, among others. 

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach