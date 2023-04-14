Circular On Self-Regulatory Measures Taken By CFFEX In March 2023

To prevent market risks, maintain the orderly operation of the market and protect investors’ legitimate rights and interests, China Financial Futures Exchange (CFFEX) took the following self-regulatory measures against violations of exchange rules in March 2023.

CFFEX handled 1 case of self-trade, 7 cases of frequent placement and cancellation of orders, and 2 cases of placement and cancellation of large orders, involving 10 clients in total. 4 members received reminders via telephone, and 6 clients were suspended the opening of new positions.

CFFEX handled 5 cases of trading limits violations, and took measures against 7 clients involved by suspending their opening of new positions.

CFFEX handled 3 cases of clients’ hedging positions or arbitrage positions exceeding their corresponding asset ratio requirements, and took measures against the 3 clients involved by requesting rectification within a prescribed time period, and requesting reporting, among others.