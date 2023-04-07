Circular On Releasing The Revised Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp Factory Delivery Rules Of The Shanghai Futures Exchange (Trial)

The revised Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp Factory Delivery Rules of the Shanghai Futures Exchange (Trial) have been reviewed and adopted by the Board of Directors Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE), and reported to the China Securities Regulatory Commission. These rules are hereby released and shall take effect from April 1, 2024.

Please visit the official website of SHFE for the Chinese version. If there is any discrepancy between the English version and the Chinese version, the Chinese version shall prevail.

Appendices:

1. Comparative Table

2. Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp Factory Delivery Rules of the Shanghai Futures Exchange (Trial) (revised)