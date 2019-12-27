 Skip to main Content
Circular Of Shanghai International Energy Exchange On Trading Adjustments For New Year’s Day 2020

Date 27/12/2019

Shanghai International Energy Exchange (hereinafter referred to as “INE”), the subsidiary of Shanghai Futures Exchange has released its Circular on Trading Adjustments for The New Year’s Day 2020 on December 26, 2019 as follows:

The market will be closed from 3:00 p.m. of December 31, 2019 to January 1, 2020.

The market will resume trading on January 2, 2020 with the central auction session from 8:55 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and the continuous trading on the night of that day.

All Members and Overseas Special Participants shall manage risks in a sound manner to ensure the smooth functioning of the market.

In the event of any inconsistency between the Chinese version and English translation, the Chinese version shall prevail.