Circular Of Shanghai International Energy Exchange On Adjusting The Trading Limit Of SCFIS (Europe) Futures Contracts

Shanghai International Energy Exchange has released its Circular on Adjusting the Trading Limit of SCFIS(Europe) Futures Contracts as follows:

All related parties,

In accordance with the Risk Management Rules of the Shanghai International Energy Exchange, Shanghai International Energy Exchange hereby notifies the trading adjustments as follows:

As from December 28, 2023, the maximum intraday position opening volume of a Non-Futures Firm Member (Non-FF Member), Overseas Special Non-Brokerage Participant (OSNBP), or client in SCFIS(Europe) Futures Contracts as below.

Accounts linked by actual control relationship are treated as a single account during the enforcement of this trading limit. Position opening volume for hedging or market-making purposes is not subject to this restriction.

In the event of any inconsistency between the Chinese version and English translation, the Chinese version shall prevail.