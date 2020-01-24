Christopher Woolard Appointed Interim Chief Executive Of The UK Financial Conduct Authority

HM Treasury, following advice of the Board of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), has appointed Christopher Woolard as Interim Chief Executive.
Chris will take on the Chief Executive role following Andrew Baileys departure to become Governor of the Bank of England. Chris is currently the FCAs Executive Director of Strategy and Competition and an Executive member of the FCAs Board.
Charles Randell, the FCAs chair, said:
Im looking forward to working with Chris in his Interim Chief Executive role. Imconfident that he and Executive Committee colleagues will continue to deliver our ambitious plans for change in 2020 and beyond, building on the foundations laid by Andrew Bailey.
Chris Woolard, said:
Im delighted that Ive been asked to take on this role. We have a huge job to do and Im looking forward to working with the Board and colleagues across the FCA as we continue to deliver the FCAs mission.
Background:
- As Executive Director of Strategy and Competition, Chris is responsible for the FCAs policy output, its work on innovation, competition and economics and for helping direct the strategy for the financial regulator. Chris joined the Financial Services Authority in 2013, to help lead the creation of the FCA. Before that, Chris worked at Ofcom (2009-2012), the BBC (2005-2009) and in the civil service (1995-2005).
- Chris is also currently a non-executive member of the Payment Systems Regulator Board.
- The Chief Executive of FCA is a public appointment made by HM Treasury.
- HM Treasury will be running an open competition for the permanent Chief Executive and further details will be announced in due course.