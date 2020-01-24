Christopher Woolard Appointed Interim Chief Executive Of The FCA

Mr Woolard will take up the role of interim Chief Executive on Monday 16 March, following Andrew Bailey’s departure to become Governor of the Bank of England.
He will remain in post until a permanent successor is appointed and able to start in the role. Christopher is currently the FCA’s Executive Director of Strategy and Competition and an Executive Member of the FCA’s Board.
The Economic Secretary to the Treasury, John Glen, said:
I am pleased to appoint Chris to the role of interim Chief Executive of the FCA and I look forward to working closely with him to ensure the UK remains a world leader in financial services.
Chair of the FCA, Charles Randell, said:
I’m looking forward to working with Chris in his role as interim Chief Executive. I’m confident that he and Executive Committee colleagues will continue to deliver our ambitious plans for change in 2020 and beyond, building on the foundations laid by Andrew Bailey.
Further details on the recruitment of a permanent Chief Executive to the FCA will be announced in due course.
Further information:
-
As Executive Director of Strategy and Competition, Christopher is responsible for the FCA’s policy output, its work on competition and economics and for helping direct the strategy for the financial regulator. Christopher joined the Financial Services Authority in 2013, immediately before the FCA was created. Before that, Christopher worked at Ofcom (2009-2012), the BBC (2005-2009) and in the civil service (1995-2005).
-
Christopher will continue to serve as Executive Director.
-
Christopher is also currently a non-executive member of the Payment Systems Regulator Board.
-
The Chief Executive of the FCA is a public appointment made by HM Treasury.