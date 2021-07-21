Chinese Startups Lead APAC Recovery In VC Funding Activity During H1 2021, Finds GlobalData

Venture capital (VC) investments in Chinese startups, which had witnessed slowdown and volatility in recent years, have started picking up again with US$46.2bn of capital deployed in 1,637 deals during January-June 2021. This is the highest VC funding amount among the Asia-Pacific (APAC) countries during the period, reveals GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
An analysis of GlobalData’s Financial Deals Database reveals that June witnessed growth in VC funding value after declining consecutively for three months while deal volume also showcased an inconsistent trend with February, April and June witnessing growth.
Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Despite the fluctuating trend, China continues to be the most prolific APAC market. It held the majority share of the APAC VC funding landscape and accounted for close to 50% and 70% of the region’s total deal volume and value, respectively, during H1 2021. The announcement of big-ticket deals also testifies investors’ confidence in the country.”
Some of the notable VC funding deals announced during H1 2021 in China include US$3bn funding raised by Xingsheng Optimal, US$1.5bn capital raised by Horizon Robotics, US$750m capital raised by Beijing Shihui Technology, and US$700m funding in Dingdong Maicai.