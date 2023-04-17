Chinese Company Zhejiang Supcon Technology Lists Its GDRs On SIX Swiss Exchange

Today, Zhejiang Supcon Technology (Ticker "SUPCON") becomes the third company to list Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) on SIX Swiss Exchange in 2023.

Zhejiang Supcon Technology Co., Ltd. placed 20,958,000 GDRs at an offer price of USD 26.94 per GDR, with one (1) GDR representing an interest in two (2) A-shares of the company. The A-shares of the company are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Zhejiang Supcon Technology Co., Ltd. raised gross proceeds of approximately USD 565 million from the GDRs offering.

Zhejiang Supcon Technology Co., Ltd. is a leading industrial automation and smart manufacturing solutions provider in the process industry.

More information about Zhejiang Supcon Technology Co., Ltd.