Chinese Company Yangzhou Yangjie Electronic Technology Lists Its GDRs On SIX Swiss Exchange

Date 18/04/2023

Today, Yangzhou Yangjie Electronic Technology (Ticker "YJET") becomes the fourth company to list Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) on SIX Swiss Exchange in 2023.

 

Yangzhou Yangjie Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. placed 14,339,500 GDRs at an offer price of USD 15.00 per GDR, with one (1) GDR representing an interest in two (2) A-shares of the company. The A-shares of the company are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Yangzhou Yangjie Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. raised gross proceeds of approximately USD 215 million from the GDRs offering.

Yangzhou Yangjie Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. is a Chinese manufacturer that integrates the research and development, manufacturing and sales of semiconductor devices, semiconductor chips and semiconductor silicon wafers.

