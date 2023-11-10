Chinese Company Will Semiconductor Lists Its GDRs At SIX Swiss Exchange

Today, Will Semiconductor (Ticker "WILL") becomes the seventh company to list Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) at SIX Swiss Exchange in 2023.

Will Semiconductor Co., Ltd. placed 31,000,000 GDRs at an offer price of USD 14.35 per GDR, with one (1) GDR representing an interest in one (1) A-share of the company. The A-shares of the company are listed at the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Will Semiconductor Co., Ltd. raised gross proceeds of approximately USD 444.9 million from the GDRs offering.

Will Semiconductor Co., Ltd. designs and develops high-performance integrated circuit devices, currently engaging in three main business lines: advanced digital imaging solutions, touch and display solutions and analog solutions and it is continuing to expand its product and solution offerings so as to serve emerging, high-growth verticals.

