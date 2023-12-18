BV_Trial Banner.gif
Chinese Company Shenzhen Senior Technology Material Lists Its GDRs At SIX Swiss Exchange

Date 18/12/2023

Today, Shenzhen Senior Technology Material (Ticker "SENIOR") becomes the eighth company to list Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) at SIX Swiss Exchange in 2023.

Shenzhen Senior Technology Material Co., Ltd. placed 12,684,800 GDRs at an offer price of USD 9.46 per GDR, with one (1) GDR representing an interest in five (5) A-shares of the company. The A-shares of the company are listed at the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Shenzhen Senior Technology Material Co., Ltd. raised gross proceeds of approximately USD 120 million from the GDRs offering.

Shenzhen Senior Technology Material Co., Ltd. is a lithium-ion battery separator manufacturer. The company was founded in 2003 and accumulated 20 years of industry experience in research and development, production, and sales of lithium-ion battery separators.

More information about Shenzhen Senior Technology Material Co., Ltd.

