China's Markets To Reopen On Monday February 3 - Central Bank To Inject USD174Bn Of Liquidity

China’s stock, currency and bond markets which have been closed since January 23 and had been due to reopen last Friday, will reopen on Monday February 3.
There will be no further delays to the re-opening the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in an interview published in the People’s Daily newspaper today
The CSRC said it had taken the decision to reopen after balancing various factors, and believed the coronavirus outbreak’s impact on the market would be “short term”.
China’s central bank, the People's Bank of China, will inject CNY 1.2 trillion (USD173.8 billion) worth of liquidity into the markets via reverse repo operations on Monday as investors brace themselves for what is likely to be a volatile session when trading resumes on Monday after the extended Lunar New Year break.