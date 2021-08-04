Chelsea Football Club Completes Implementation Of Clover To Enable Cashless, Contact-Free Payments Experience - Clover Devices Enable Payments For Food, Beverages, Programmes And More

As
An official partner of
“The implementation of Clover devices at
Clover enables customers to pay using a debit or credit card or via Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay, with the option of receiving digital receipts. Clover is easy for operators to use and card processing time is significantly shorter than many POS systems, which facilitates faster transaction times and shorter queues for fans, enhancing their experience at the stadium.
Clover devices will enable contact-free payments at the food and beverage outlets throughout
“With many payments within the
A complete business-management platform, Clover enables merchants to manage their day-to-day operations and maximise their operating efficiencies with robust data analytics and reporting, inventory management and loyalty programme capabilities. There are more than two million Clover devices distributed globally, processing more than
More than 25 major stadiums and arenas manage payments with Clover, including
In a world moving faster than ever before,