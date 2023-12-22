Changes To The New Zealand Financial Markets Authority Executive Leadership Team

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) – Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko - said today that Paul Gregory, Executive Director, Response and Enforcement has resigned. Mr Gregory has accepted a role with ANZ Investment Management as Head of Investment Partnerships. His new role starts in April 2024.

FMA Chief Executive, Samantha Barrass, said: “We want to thank Paul for his significant contribution to the FMA during his tenure, showing leadership across the Investment Management function before leading the Enforcement and Response enterprise team. Paul has been a major figure in our leadership team, we and the Board of the FMA wish him well in the future.”

In keeping with the FMA’s standard conflicts of interest protocols, Mr Gregory has stood down, effectively immediately, from involvement in any regulatory work of the FMA. FMA Executive Director for Evaluation and Oversight, and General Counsel, Liam Mason, takes on the role of Acting Executive Director, Response & Enforcement.