Changes To The Exchange Councils Of The Frankfurt Stock Exchange And Eurex

The Exchange Council of Eurex Deutschland has elected Robbert Booij, Chief Executive Officer Europe, ABN Amro Clearing Bank N.V., as its Chairman. Georg Stocker, Chief Executive Officer of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale, has been elected Deputy Chairman of the Exchange Council of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FWB).
Previously, at their regular meetings, both Exchange Councils elected new members to their bodies. Nicolo Salsano, Chairman of the Management Board of HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG, is a new member of the FWB Exchange Council. Jan Kupfer, Member of the Management Board of UniCredit Bank AG, is a new member of the Exchange Council of Eurex Deutschland.
Both gentlemen succeed Carola von Schmettow, who resigned from both bodies and thus also from her respective positions as Chairwoman and Deputy Chairwoman. Carola von Schmettow was a member of the Exchange Council of the FWB since 2005 and Deputy Chairwoman since 2020. She was a member of the Exchange Council of Eurex Deutschland since 2008 and Chairwoman since 2014.
“We would like to thank Carola von Schmettow for her extraordinary, long-standing dedication to both boards. Her contributions and commitment to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Eurex deserve very special recognition,” said Thomas Book, Member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Börse and responsible for Trading & Clearing.
The two Exchange Councils each consist of 18 members who are elected for a term of three years. They are an important control and supervisory body of the respective exchange. Primary duties include, among others, appointing and monitoring the management of the exchange as well as issuing the Exchange Rules, the Fee Regulations, and the Conditions for Trading at the exchange.