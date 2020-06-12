Changes To The Composition Of The OBX Index From 22 June 2020

From 22 June 2020, Scatec Solar and Entra will be added to the index, while Golden Ocean Group and Norwegian Air Shuttle are removed.
Oslo Børs has performed the semi-annual revision of the composition of the OBX Index, which consists of the 25 most traded shares at Oslo Børs. The OBX Index normally consists of the 25 most traded securities on Oslo Børs. The index is a tradable index with exchange traded futures and options available. OBX is a semi-annually revised free float adjusted total return index (dividend adjusted) with composition changes implemented on the first trading day after the third Friday in June and December.
The following companies will be included in the index from and including Monday 22 June 2020:
- Aker
- Aker BP
- Bakkafrost
- BW LPG
- BW Offshore Limited
- DNB
- DNO
- Entra
- Equinor
- Frontline
- Gjensidige Forsikring
- Lerøy Seafood Group
- Mowi
- NEL
- Norsk Hydro
- Orkla
- SalMar
- Scatec Solar
- Schibsted ser. A
- Storebrand
- Subsea 7
- Telenor
- TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company
- Tomra Systems
- Yara International
See the new composition with weights here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/507786