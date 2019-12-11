Changes To The Board Of Directors Of SIX

- Thomas Wellauer has been elected to the Board of Directors of SIX by the Annual General Meeting and confirmed as the new Chairman by the Board of Directors with effect from 15 March 2020. At the same time, Thomas Gottstein, CEO of Credit Suisse (Switzerland) AG, has been elected as a full member of the Board of Directors. He replaces Pierre-Olivier Bouée, who has resigned.
Today at the Extraordinary General Meeting of SIX Thomas Wellauer (64) was elected to the Board of Directors. At the same time, he was confirmed as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors by the Board of Directors of SIX with effect from 15 March 2020. He will succeed Romeo Lacher, who announced his resignation at the beginning of 2019. Romeo Lacher will remain Chairman until 15 March 2020.
Thomas Gottstein (55), CEO Credit Suisse (Switzerland) Ltd. and member of the Executive Board of Credit Suisse Group AG, has been elected by the Board of Directors of SIX as a full member of the Board of Directors of SIX. He succeeds Pierre-Olivier Bouée. The formal election also took place at the Extraordinary General Meeting today.
Thomas Gottstein has held various national and international management positions at Credit Suisse since 1999. He is currently CEO of Credit Suisse (Switzerland) Ltd. and is responsible for the bank’s entire business in Switzerland. Prior to this, he spent several years at UBS in national and international management positions. Thomas Gottstein studied economics at the University of Zurich and graduated with a Ph.D. in Finance and Accounting.