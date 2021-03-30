Changes To The Board Of Directors Of SIX

Andy Kollegger, Head Corporate & Institutional Clients International at UBS, has been nominated as the bank’s representative on the Board of Directors of SIX. He will succeed Sabine Keller-Busse, who has decided to step down from the Board of Directors after nine years of service, effective end of April 2021.
Sabine Keller-Busse has decided to step down from her position on the Board of Directors of SIX with effect from the end of April 2021. Over the past nine years, she has played a key role in developing SIX and supporting its realignment. Her in-depth knowledge of the international financial markets and active contribution as a member of the Board of Directors have been invaluable in helping SIX to evolve into a competitive, international and innovative business. The Board of Directors and Executive Board would like to thank Sabine Keller-Busse for her great commitment to building a strong financial market infrastructure in Switzerland.
The Board of Directors has nominated Andy Kollegger to succeed Sabine Keller-Busse as UBS’s representative on the Board of Directors of SIX and will propose him for election at the Annual General Meeting at the end of April 2021. Andy Kollegger is Head Corporate & Institutional Clients International and a member of the Executive Committee of UBS Switzerland. He has a wealth of international experience in capital markets, corporate and investment banking, collateral management and securities lending. The Board of Directors would like to welcome Andy Kollegger and look forward to working with him.