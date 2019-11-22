Effective Thursday, January 16, 2020, BOX Options Exchange (“BOX” or “Exchange”) will begin to list new standard 3rd Friday expiration replacements for Equity and ETP options on the Thursday prior to the near-term standard 3rd Friday expiration. Currently, BOX lists new standard 3rd Friday expiration replacements for Equity and ETP options on the first business day, typically Monday, after the near-term standard 3rd Friday expiration has expired.
Changes To Standard 3rd Friday Expiration Listings For Equity And ETP Options On BOX
