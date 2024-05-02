Changes To Board Members Of Monetary Authority Of Singapore

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) today announced the appointment of Mr Chee Hong Tat, Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance, to its Board of Directors. MAS also re-appointed five existing members to the MAS Board.

2. Minister Chee’s appointment will be for a term of three years from 1 June 2024 to 31 May 2027.

3. Mr Heng Swee Keat, Mr Alvin Tan, Mr Peter Ong, Mrs Deborah Ong and Mr Ng Wai King will be re-appointed as members of the MAS Board, for a further term of three years, from 1 June 2024 to 31 May 2027.

4. Professor Tan Chorh Chuan will step down from his position as member of the MAS Board at the end of his current term on 31 May 2024. Since his appointment to this role in June 2012, he has contributed actively at Board discussions and as a key member of the Board Risk Committee.

5. Mr Lawrence Wong, Chairman of the MAS Board, said, “We deeply appreciate Professor Tan’s contributions to the MAS Board over the past 12 years. His clear thinking and ability to bring a systems view to complex problems was a tremendous asset for the MAS Board. He provided useful inputs that contributed to more robust decisions that enabled MAS to build stronger organisational capabilities in technology and risk management.”

6. The members of the MAS Board are listed in the Annex.

*****