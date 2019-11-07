Change To The Board Of Directors Of SIX - Thomas Wellauer Has Been Proposed By The Board Of Directors Of SIX As Its New Chairman With Effect From 15 March 2020 - He Will Take Over From Romeo Lacher, Who Will Remain Chairman Until 15 March 2020

The Board of Directors of SIX has proposed Thomas Wellauer (64) as its new Chairman with effect from 15 March 2020. The formal election will take place at the Extraordinary General Meeting in December 2019. Thomas Wellauer will succeed Romeo Lacher, who announced his resignation at the beginning of 2019. Romeo Lacher will remain Chairman until 15 March 2020. Thomas Wellauer has many years of experience both in senior management and on various boards of directors of international companies in the financial and pharmaceutical industries. During his career, he has assumed central leadership roles, making significant contributions to the development of the respective organizations.
Thomas Wellauer was Chief Operating Officer and member of the Group Executive Committee of Swiss Re until June 2019. He began his career at McKinsey & Company, where he specialized in the financial services and pharmaceutical sectors, most recently as Senior Partner. In 1997, he became CEO of Winterthur Insurance, which was taken over by Credit Suisse in the same year. At Credit Suisse, he was a member of the Executive Board and most recently responsible for Credit Suisse Financial Services. From 2003 to 2006, Thomas Wellauer headed the global turnaround project at Clariant. From 2006 until joining Swiss Re in 2010, he was Head of Corporate Affairs and a member of the Executive Committee of Novartis. Thomas Wellauer studied at the ETH Zurich (PhD in Chemical Engineering) and the University of Zurich (Master of Business Economics).