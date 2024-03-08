Change In The SIX Executive Board

As of July 1, 2024, David Brupbacher will become Head IT and Member of the SIX Group Executive Board. He will replace Christoph Landis, who will retire in the second half of the year. David Brupbacher has been with SIX since 2001 and was most recently Head IT Infrastructure & Operations of the company.

David Brupbacher will become Head IT and Member of the Executive Board of SIX on July 1, 2024. In this role, he will be responsible for the group-wide development and operation of the entire IT infrastructure. David Brupbacher already held this position ad interim from February 2023 to the end of 2023. He has been Head of IT Infrastructure and Operations since May 2015. From 2009 to 2015, he was a member of the Management Board of SIX Interbank Clearing AG as Head of IT Management. Before joining SIX in 2001, he worked for various companies in the payment transactions sector. David Brupbacher holds an Executive MBA from the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts and graduated from the Wirtschaftsinformatik Schule Schweiz (WISS) with a diploma in computer science.

David Brupbacher replaces Christoph Landis, who will retire in the second half of the year. From July 1, 2024 until his departure, Christoph Landis will support David Brupbacher and continue to accompany various projects.

Jos Dijsselhof, CEO SIX: "I am very pleased that we have been able to appoint David Brupbacher, a highly competent internal candidate, to succeed Christoph Landis. David has many years of IT experience, knows the company inside out and will actively help to further develop SIX and its services. At the same time, I would like to thank Christoph Landis for his many years of professional and extremely successful work for SIX."