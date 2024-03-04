CGS International Securities Expands Securities Finance Capabilities With Broadridge SFCM Solution - Simplifying And Optimizing Operations While Delivering Transformation And Innovation

To elevate its securities finance offering, CGS International Securities Pte. Ltd. (CGS International), a leading integrated financial services provider in Asia, has implemented global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.‘s (NYSE:BR), Securities Finance and Collateral Management (SFCM) platform. The single platform enables CGS International to minimize costs via automation as well as simplify workflows and exception-based processes.

“Providing a wide range of products and services to cater to the diverse needs of our clients is a strategic imperative for CGS International,” said Ademola Olopade, Group Head of Prime Brokerage and Wealth Solutions at CGS International. “Broadridge’s solution enables us to introduce additional functionalities and scalability according to our business needs, and helps us to optimize workflows for our customers.”

"We are delighted to have welcomed CGS International to our expanding clientele in the Asia-Pacific region," said Darren Crowther, Head of Securities Finance and Collateral Management Solutions at Broadridge. "In the dynamic landscape of securities finance, financial institutions must adeptly respond to emerging market trends, diversify revenue streams, and accommodate a growing customer base. The Broadridge SFCM platform enables CGS International to scale easily to further expand their business by region or business entity, and also positions them to effectively navigate evolving market dynamics and regulatory demands."

Broadridge simplifies and innovates trading across a complex ecosystem through global, scalable solutions. The SFCM platform is a functionally rich, front-to-back SaaS solution for securities finance, used widely across the global buy- and sell-side securities lending, repo, and collateral trading markets. SFCM has given firms the ability to improve their existing securities finance businesses and expand into new global markets and opportunities, with a core foundation that is fully scalable for business growth.