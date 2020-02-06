CFTC’s Technology Advisory Committee To Meet On February 26

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s Technology Advisory Committee (TAC) today announced that it will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at the CFTC’s Washington, D.C. headquarters.
CFTC Commissioner Brian Quintenz is the sponsor of the TAC.
At this meeting, the TAC will hear presentations on stablecoins, audit trails, compliance solutions, and cryptocurrency self-regulatory organizations, insurance, and custody. The TAC will also discuss and vote on a recommendation from its Cybersecurity Subcommittee regarding the Financial Services Sector Coordinating Council Cybersecurity Profile.
The meeting is open to the public with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Members of the public may also listen to the meeting via conference call using a domestic toll-free telephone or international toll or toll-free number to connect to a live, listen-only audio feed. Persons requiring special accommodations to attend the meeting because of disabilities should notify Meghan Tente, the TAC Designated Federal Officer, at (202) 418-5785.
|
What:
|
Technology Advisory Committee Meeting
|
Location:
|
CFTC Headquarters Conference Center
Washington, D.C. 20581
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
|
Time:
|
10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. EST
Viewing/Listening Instructions: Watch the live webcast at www.cftc.gov. To listen to the live audio feed, call the toll or toll-free numbers under Related Links. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation, if applicable.
Conference call information:
|
Domestic Toll-Free:
|
877-951-7311
|
International Toll Numbers:
|
Conference Passcode:
|
3637010
RELATED LINKS