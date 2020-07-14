 Skip to main Content
CFTC’s Technology Advisory Committee Releases Agenda For Upcoming Public Meeting

Date 14/07/2020

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today released the agenda for the upcoming Technology Advisory Committee (TAC) public meeting that will be held via phone conference July 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. CFTC Commissioner Brian Quintenz is the sponsor of the TAC. [See CFTC Press Release No. 8189-20]

At this meeting, the TAC will hear presentations from the TAC subcommittees on Automated and Modern Trading Markets, Distributed Ledger Technology and Market Infrastructure, Virtual Currencies, and Cybersecurity. The TAC meeting agenda includes key issues that will be discussed and the speakers for each panel.

Viewing/Listening Instructions: Watch the live webcast (including audio) at www.cftc.gov. To listen to the live audio feed (no video), call the toll or toll-free numbers below. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation.

Domestic Toll Free:

877-951-7311

International Toll Numbers:

International Numbers

Conference Passcode:

6735978

