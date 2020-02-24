 Skip to main Content
CFTC’s Technology Advisory Committee Releases Agenda For Upcoming Public Meeting

Date 24/02/2020

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today released the agenda for the upcoming Technology Advisory Committee (TAC) public meeting that will be held February 26, 2020 at the CFTC’s headquarters in Washington, D.C.

CFTC Commissioner Brian Quintenz is the sponsor of the TAC.

At this meeting, the TAC will hear presentations on stablecoins, audit trails, compliance solutions, and cryptocurrency self-regulatory organizations, insurance, and custody. The TAC will also discuss and vote on a recommendation from its Cybersecurity Subcommittee regarding the Financial Services Sector Coordinating Council Cybersecurity Profile. The agenda includes key issues that will be discussed and the speakers for each panel.

What:

Technology Advisory Committee Meeting

Location:

CFTC Headquarters Lobby-Level Hearing Room
1155 21st Street, NW, Washington, D.C. 20581

Date:

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Time:

 10:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. (EST)

Viewing/Listening Instructions: Watch the live webcast at www.cftc.gov.  To listen to the live audio feed, call the toll or toll-free numbers at the link below. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation.

Domestic Toll Free:

1-877-951-7311

International Toll Numbers:

International Numbers

Conference Passcode:

3637010

