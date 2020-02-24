CFTC’s Technology Advisory Committee Releases Agenda For Upcoming Public Meeting

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today released the agenda for the upcoming Technology Advisory Committee (TAC) public meeting that will be held February 26, 2020 at the CFTC’s headquarters in Washington, D.C.
CFTC Commissioner Brian Quintenz is the sponsor of the TAC.
At this meeting, the TAC will hear presentations on stablecoins, audit trails, compliance solutions, and cryptocurrency self-regulatory organizations, insurance, and custody. The TAC will also discuss and vote on a recommendation from its Cybersecurity Subcommittee regarding the Financial Services Sector Coordinating Council Cybersecurity Profile. The agenda includes key issues that will be discussed and the speakers for each panel.
|
What:
|
Technology Advisory Committee Meeting
|
Location:
|
CFTC Headquarters Lobby-Level Hearing Room
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
|
Time:
|
10:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. (EST)
Viewing/Listening Instructions: Watch the live webcast at www.cftc.gov. To listen to the live audio feed, call the toll or toll-free numbers at the link below. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation.
|
Domestic Toll Free:
|
1-877-951-7311
|
International Toll Numbers:
|
Conference Passcode:
|
3637010
RELATED LINKS