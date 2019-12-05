CFTC’s Market Risk Advisory Committee Announces Agenda For December 11 Public Meeting

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission today announced the agenda for the upcoming Market Risk Advisory Committee (MRAC) public meeting that will be held on December 11, 2019 at the CFTC’s Washington, DC headquarters. Commissioner Rostin Behnam is the sponsor of MRAC.
At this meeting, the MRAC will receive status reports from its committees: Climate-related Market Risk; CCP Risk and Governance; Market Structure; and Interest Rate Benchmark Reform. The meeting will also include a discussion about the transition from the London Inter-bank Offered Rate (LIBOR) to alternative risk-free reference rates (RFRs), including recent developments involving the International Swaps and Derivatives Association’s derivatives fallback consultations. The full agenda can be found here.
The meeting is open to the public with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Members of the public may also listen to the meeting via conference call using a domestic toll-free telephone or international toll or toll-free number to connect to a live, listen-only audio feed. Persons requiring special accommodations to attend the meeting because of a disability should notify Alicia Lewis at 202-418–5862.
Viewing/Listening Instructions
Watch the live webcast at www.cftc.gov. To listen to the live audio feed, call the toll or toll-free numbers below. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name and affiliation.
Conference Call Information
|
Domestic Toll-Free:
|
877-951-7311
|
International Toll Numbers:
|
Conference Passcode:
|
1869090
