CFTC’s Global Markets Advisory Committee To Meet On May 19

Commissioner Dawn Stump, the sponsor of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC), today announced the GMAC will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. The meeting will begin at 10:00 a.m. (EDT) and be held via conference call in accordance with the agency’s implementation of social distancing due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.
At this meeting, the GMAC will hear presentations from (1) CFTC’s Office of International Affairs Director Suyash Paliwal, on international coordination efforts in the time of COVID-19, and (2) the GMAC Subcommittee on Margin Requirements for Non-Cleared Swaps on its report and recommendations regarding the implementation of initial margin requirements for non-cleared swaps.
Members of the public may listen to a live, audio-only feed via conference call using toll or toll-free numbers provided below. Persons requiring special accommodations to listen to the meeting because of disabilities should notify Andrée Goldsmith, GMAC Designated Federal Officer, at (202) 418-6624 or agoldsmith@cftc.gov.
|
What:
|
Global Markets Advisory Committee Meeting
|
Location:
|
Via Conference Call
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
|
Time:
|
10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EDT
Viewing/Listening Instructions: To access the live audio feed, use the dial-in numbers below. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation, if applicable. Materials presented at the meeting, if any, will be made available at www.cftc.gov.
|
Domestic Toll-Free:
|
1-877-951-7311
|
International Toll Numbers:
|
Conference Passcode:
|
9520154#