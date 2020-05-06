 Skip to main Content
CFTC’s Global Markets Advisory Committee To Meet On May 19

Date 06/05/2020

Commissioner Dawn Stump, the sponsor of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC), today announced the GMAC will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. The meeting will begin at 10:00 a.m. (EDT) and be held via conference call in accordance with the agency’s implementation of social distancing due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

At this meeting, the GMAC will hear presentations from (1) CFTC’s Office of International Affairs Director Suyash Paliwal, on international coordination efforts in the time of COVID-19, and (2) the GMAC Subcommittee on Margin Requirements for Non-Cleared Swaps on its report and recommendations regarding the implementation of initial margin requirements for non-cleared swaps. 

Members of the public may listen to a live, audio-only feed via conference call using toll or toll-free numbers provided below. Persons requiring special accommodations to listen to the meeting because of disabilities should notify Andrée Goldsmith, GMAC Designated Federal Officer, at (202) 418-6624 or agoldsmith@cftc.gov.

What:

Global Markets Advisory Committee Meeting

Location:

Via Conference Call

Date:

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Time:

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EDT

Viewing/Listening Instructions: To access the live audio feed, use the dial-in numbers below. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation, if applicable. Materials presented at the meeting, if any, will be made available at www.cftc.gov

Domestic Toll-Free:

1-877-951-7311

International Toll Numbers:

International Numbers

Conference Passcode:

9520154#

