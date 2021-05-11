CFTC’s Energy And Environmental Markets Advisory Committee To Meet June 3

CFTC Commissioner Dan M. Berkovitz, the sponsor of the Energy and Environmental Markets Advisory Committee (EEMAC), today announced that the EEMAC will hold a public meeting on Thursday, June 3, 2021. The meeting will begin at 9:00 a.m. (EDT) and be held via videoconference in accordance with the agency’s implementation of social distancing due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.
The EEMAC will examine how derivatives markets can facilitate the transition to a low-carbon economy, including the status of carbon reduction through cap-and-trade and other carbon trading market mechanisms. The EEMAC will also hear a staff presentation on recent events in the energy markets.
“Climate change poses significant risks to our financial markets,” said Commissioner Berkovitz. “Derivative markets can help companies and other market participants manage these risks and move towards a low-carbon economy. I look forward to this EEMAC meeting, which will examine the current state of our domestic and international carbon markets and how derivatives can increase the stability and resilience of our financial system in the face of this threat.”
Members of the public may watch a live video of the meeting on cftc.gov or listen to a live, audio-only feed using the toll or toll-free numbers provided below. Persons requiring special accommodations to listen to the meeting because of disabilities should notify Abigail Knauff, the EEMAC Secretary, at (202) 418-5123 or at aknauff@cftc.gov.
|
What:
|
Energy and Environmental Markets Advisory Committee Meeting
|
Location:
|
Virtual Meeting
|
Date:
|
June 3, 2021
|
Time:
|
9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. EDT
Viewing/Listening Instructions: To access the live audio feed, use the dial-in numbers below. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation, if applicable. Materials presented at the meeting, if any, will be made available on cftc.gov.
|
Domestic Toll-Free:
|
1-877-951-7311
|
International Numbers:
|
Conference Passcode:
|
7500173
Members of the public can submit written statements in connection with the meeting by June 10, 2021. You may submit public comments on cftc.gov. Follow the instructions for submitting comments through the Comments Online process on cftc.gov. If you are unable to submit comments online, contact Abigail Knauff, EEMAC Secretary, via the contact information listed above to discuss alternate means of submitting your comments. Any statements submitted in connection with the committee meeting will be made available to the public, including publication on cftc.gov. Written statements should have “Energy and Environmental Markets Advisory Committee” as the title on any such statement.
The meeting agenda may change to accommodate other EEMAC priorities. For agenda updates and more information about this advisory committee, including its members and associate members, visit EEMAC.
There are five active federal advisory committees overseen by the CFTC. These bodies were created to provide the Commission with outside advice and recommendations on a variety of regulatory and market issues that affect the integrity and competitiveness of U.S. markets. These committees facilitate communication between the Commission and market participants, other regulators, and academics. The views, opinions, and information expressed by the advisory committees are solely those of the respective advisory committee and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Commission, its staff, or the U.S. government.