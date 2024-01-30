CFTC’s Energy And Environmental Markets Advisory Committee To Meet February 13

CFTC Commissioner Summer K. Mersinger, sponsor of the Energy and Environmental Markets Advisory Committee (EEMAC), today announced the EEMAC will hold a public meeting from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (MST) on Tuesday, February 13 at the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado. Members of the public may also attend the meeting virtually or in person, if space permits.

At this meeting, the EEMAC will explore the role of rare earth minerals in transitional energy and electrification, including the potential development of derivatives products to offer price discovery and hedging opportunities in these markets. Additionally, a presentation and discussion on the federal prudential financial regulators proposed rules implementing Basel III and the implications for and impact on the derivatives market. Finally, the two EEMAC subcommittees will offer an update on their continued work related to traditional energy infrastructure and metals markets.

The meeting agenda may change to accommodate other EEMAC priorities. A formal agenda for this meeting is forthcoming. For agenda updates and more information about this advisory committee, including its members, visit EEMAC.

“I am excited to explore the lesser known world of rare minerals and how these unique commodities are central to the transition from thermal energy to more renewable forms of energy.” said Commissioner Mersinger. “It is important to investigate the role dynamic, robust derivatives markets could play in these markets. I am equally interested in hearing more about the potential impacts of the Basel III proposals on the derivatives markets, specifically around impacts on our energy derivatives markets and the resulting implications for household energy costs across the U.S.”

Members of the public may watch a live webcast or listen to the meeting via conference call using a domestic or international number to connect to a live, listen-only audio feed. People requiring special accommodations to attend the meeting because of a disability should notify Lauren Fulks, the EEMAC Secretary, at (816) 787-6297 or Lfulks@cftc.gov.

What: Energy and Environmental Markets Advisory Committee Meeting Location (In-person/virtual): Colorado School of Mines 1500 Illinois Street Golden, CO 80401 *Virtual instructions below When: Monday, February 13, 2024 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (MST) 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. (EST)

Viewing/Listening Instructions: To access the live meeting feed, use the dial-in numbers below or stream on CFTC.gov. A live feed can also be streamed through the CFTC’s YouTube channel. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation, if applicable. Materials presented at the meeting, if any, will be made on CFTC.gov.

Instructions: Domestic Toll-Free Numbers: Domestic Toll Numbers: 1-833-568-8864 or 1-833-435-1820 +1 669 254 5252 US (San Jose) +1 646 828 7666 US (New York) +1 646 964 1167 US (US Spanish Line) +1 669 216 1590 US (San Jose) +1 415 449 4000 US (US Spanish Line) +1 551 285 1373 US (New Jersey) International Numbers: International Numbers Webinar ID: Passcode: 161 514 5851 312051

Members of the public can submit written statements in connection with the meeting by February 20, 2024. Follow the instructions for submitting comments through the CFTC’s Comments Online process. If you are unable to submit comments online, contact Lauren Fulks, EEMAC Secretary, via the contact information above to discuss alternate means of submitting your comments. Any statements submitted in connection with the committee meeting will be made available to the public, including publication on CFTC.gov. Written statements should have “Energy and Environmental Markets Advisory Committee” as the title on any such statement.

There are five active Advisory Committees overseen by the CFTC. They were created to provide advice and recommendations to the Commission on a variety of regulatory and market issues that affect the integrity and competitiveness of U.S. markets. These Advisory Committees facilitate communication between the Commission and market participants, other regulators, and academics. The views, opinions, and information expressed by the Advisory Committees are solely those of the respective Advisory Committee and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Commission, its staff, or the U.S. government.

