 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

CFTC Unanimously Approves Technical Amendments To Reflect Organizational Changes

Date 08/12/2020

In advance of today’s open meeting, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission today unanimously approved a final rule making technical amendments to CFTC regulations to align with recent organizational changes, remove superfluous verbiage, and correct inaccurate text and typographical errors. The amendments also ensure consistency of Commission addresses. 


The amendments are immediately effective upon publication in the Federal Register, with the exception of certain elements that will be effective on January 25, 2021.