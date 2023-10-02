CFTC To Host Technology And Fraud Virtual Event For World Investor Week

WHAT:

CFTC’s Office of Customer Education and Outreach and Office of Technology Innovation will host Technology and Fraud: Stopping Scams in a Digital World, a free virtual event for financial educators, innovators, regulators, and anyone with interest in these issues, in recognition of World Investor Week – Oct 2-9. Experts will discuss social media-driven investment fraud and the role artificial intelligence (AI) may play in accelerating online fraud.