CFTC To Host Technology And Fraud Virtual Event For World Investor Week

Date 02/10/2023

CFTC’s Office of Customer Education and Outreach and Office of Technology Innovation will host Technology and Fraud: Stopping Scams in a Digital World, a free virtual event for financial educators, innovators, regulators, and anyone with interest in these issues, in recognition of World Investor Week – Oct 2-9. Experts will discuss social media-driven investment fraud and the role artificial intelligence (AI) may play in accelerating online fraud.

Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Panel: Exploring Effective Social Media Investment Scam Interventions
12:00 p.m. (EDT)

Panel: Is AI for Investors Road-Ready?
1:30 p.m. (EDT)

Virtual Event

Register here
