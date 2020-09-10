CFTC To Hold An Open Commission Meeting On September 17

Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Heath P. Tarbert today announced the CFTC will hold an open meeting on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). The meeting will be held via conference call in accordance with the agency’s implementation of social distancing due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.
The Commission will consider the following:
- Final Rule: Registration with Alternative Compliance for Non-U.S. Derivatives Clearing Organizations
- Final Rule: Amendments to Real-Time Public Reporting Requirements (Part 43)
- Final Rule: Amendments to Swap Data Recordkeeping and Reporting Requirements (Part 45)
- Final Rule: Amendments to the CFTC’s Regulations Relating to Certain Swap Data Repository and Data Reporting Requirements (43, 45, and 49 Verification)
- Supplemental Notice of Proposed Rulemaking: Part 190 Bankruptcy Regulations
Members of the public may listen to a live, audio-only feed via conference call using toll or toll-free numbers provided below. The live audio feed will also be streamed at www.cftc.gov. Persons requiring special accommodations to listen to the meeting because of disabilities should email press@cftc.gov.
|What:
|CFTC Open Meeting
|Location:
|Conference Call
|Date:
|September 17, 2020
|Time:
|10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. EDT
Viewing/Listening Instructions: To access the live audio feed, use the dial-in numbers below or listen to the stream at www.cftc.gov. A live audio feed can also be streamed through the CFTC’s YouTube channel. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation, if applicable.
|Domestic Toll-Free:
|1-877-951-7311
|International Numbers:
|International Numbers
|Conference Passcode:
|3952209
RELATED LINKS