CFTC To Hold An Open Commission Meeting On September 17

Date 10/09/2020

Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Heath P. Tarbert today announced the CFTC will hold an open meeting on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). The meeting will be held via conference call in accordance with the agency’s implementation of social distancing due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

The Commission will consider the following:

  • Final Rule: Registration with Alternative Compliance for Non-U.S. Derivatives Clearing Organizations
  • Final Rule: Amendments to Real-Time Public Reporting Requirements (Part 43)
  • Final Rule: Amendments to Swap Data Recordkeeping and Reporting Requirements (Part 45)
  • Final Rule: Amendments to the CFTC’s Regulations Relating to Certain Swap Data Repository and Data Reporting Requirements (43, 45, and 49 Verification)
  • Supplemental Notice of Proposed Rulemaking: Part 190 Bankruptcy Regulations

Members of the public may listen to a live, audio-only feed via conference call using toll or toll-free numbers provided below. The live audio feed will also be streamed at www.cftc.gov. Persons requiring special accommodations to listen to the meeting because of disabilities should email press@cftc.gov.

What: CFTC Open Meeting
Location: Conference Call
Date: September 17, 2020
Time: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. EDT

Viewing/Listening Instructions: To access the live audio feed, use the dial-in numbers below or listen to the stream at www.cftc.gov. A live audio feed can also be streamed through the CFTC’s YouTube channel. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation, if applicable. 

Domestic Toll-Free: 1-877-951-7311
International Numbers: International Numbers
Conference Passcode: 3952209

