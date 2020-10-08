 Skip to main Content
CFTC To Hold An Open Commission Meeting On October 15

Date 08/10/2020

Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Heath P. Tarbert today announced the CFTC will hold an open meeting on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. (EDT). The meeting will be held virtually in accordance with the agency’s implementation of social distancing due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

The Commission will consider the following:

  • Final Rule: Margin Requirements for Uncleared Swaps for Swap Dealers and Major Swap Participants (Phase VI Compliance Date Extension)
  • Final Rule: Exemption from Registration for Certain Foreign Intermediaries
  • Final Rule: Position Limits for Derivatives

Members of the public may access a live feed via streaming or phone. The live feed will be streamed at www.cftc.gov. Persons requiring special accommodations to access the virtual meeting because of disabilities should email press@cftc.gov.

What:

CFTC Open Meeting

Location:

Virtual Meeting

Date:

October 15, 2020

Time:

9:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. EDT

Viewing/Listening Instructions: To access the live meeting feed, use the dial-in numbers below or stream at www.cftc.gov. A live feed can also be streamed through the CFTC’s YouTube channel. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation, if applicable. Materials presented at the meeting, if any, will be made available online.

Domestic Toll-Free:

1-877-951-7311

International Numbers:

International Numbers

Conference Passcode:

3368346

