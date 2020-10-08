CFTC To Hold An Open Commission Meeting On October 15

Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Heath P. Tarbert today announced the CFTC will hold an open meeting on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. (EDT). The meeting will be held virtually in accordance with the agency’s implementation of social distancing due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.
The Commission will consider the following:
- Final Rule: Margin Requirements for Uncleared Swaps for Swap Dealers and Major Swap Participants (Phase VI Compliance Date Extension)
- Final Rule: Exemption from Registration for Certain Foreign Intermediaries
- Final Rule: Position Limits for Derivatives
Members of the public may access a live feed via streaming or phone. The live feed will be streamed at www.cftc.gov. Persons requiring special accommodations to access the virtual meeting because of disabilities should email press@cftc.gov.
What:
CFTC Open Meeting
Location:
Virtual Meeting
Date:
October 15, 2020
Time:
9:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. EDT
Viewing/Listening Instructions: To access the live meeting feed, use the dial-in numbers below or stream at www.cftc.gov. A live feed can also be streamed through the CFTC’s YouTube channel. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation, if applicable. Materials presented at the meeting, if any, will be made available online.
Domestic Toll-Free:
1-877-951-7311
International Numbers:
Conference Passcode:
3368346
