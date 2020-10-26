 Skip to main Content
CFTC To Hold An Open Commission Meeting On November 2

Date 26/10/2020

Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Heath P. Tarbert today announced the CFTC will hold an open meeting on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. (EST). The meeting will be held virtually in accordance with the agency’s implementation of social distancing due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

The Commission will consider the following:

  • Final Rule: Amendments to Part 50 Clearing Requirement Exemptions for Central Banks, Sovereigns, IFIs, Bank Holding Companies, and CDFIs

Members of the public may access a live feed via streaming or phone. The live feed will be streamed at www.cftc.gov. Persons requiring special accommodations to access the virtual meeting because of disabilities should email press@cftc.gov.

What:

CFTC Open Meeting

Location:

Virtual Meeting

Date:

November 2, 2020

Time:

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. EST

Viewing/Listening Instructions: To access the live meeting feed, use the dial-in numbers below or stream at www.cftc.gov. A live feed can also be streamed through the CFTC’s YouTube channel. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation, if applicable. Materials presented at the meeting, if any, will be made available online.

Domestic Toll-Free:

1-877-951-7311

International Numbers:

International Numbers

Conference Passcode:

2608512

