CFTC To Hold An Open Commission Meeting On May 28

Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Heath P. Tarbert today announced the CFTC will hold an open meeting on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). The meeting will be held via conference call in accordance with the agency’s implementation of social distancing due to the COVID-19 (ve coronavirus) pandemic.
The Commission will consider the following:
- Proposed Rule: Amending Regulation 3.10(c)(3) - Providing an Exemption from Registration for Foreign Persons Acting As Commodity Pool Operators (CPOs) on Behalf of Offshore Commodity Pools
- Interim Final Rule: Amending Regulation 23.161 - Extending the Compliance Schedule for Initial Margin Requirements for Uncleared Swaps in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic
Members of the public may listen to a live, audio-only feed via conference call using toll or toll-free numbers provided below. The live audio feed will also be streamed at www.cftc.gov. Persons requiring special accommodations to listen to the meeting because of disabilities should email press@cftc.gov.
|What:
|CFTC Open Meeting
|Location:
|Conference Call
|Date:
|Thursday, May 28, 2020
|Time:
|10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EDT
Viewing/Listening Instructions: To access the live audio feed, use the dial-in numbers below or listen to the stream at www.cftc.gov. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation, if applicable. Materials presented at the meeting, if any, will be made available online.
|Domestic Toll-Free:
|1-877-951-7311
|International Numbers:
|International Numbers
|Conference Passcode:
|148373
