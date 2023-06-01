BV_Trial Banner.gif
CFTC To Hold An Open Commission Meeting On June 7

Date 01/06/2023

Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Rostin Behnam today announced the Commission will hold an open meeting on Wednesday, June 7 from 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (EDT) at the CFTC’s Washington, D.C. headquarters. Members of the public are free to attend the meeting in person or have the option to listen by phone or view a live stream at www.cftc.gov.

 

The Commission will consider the following:

  • Final Rule: Governance Requirements for Derivatives Clearing Organizations
  • Proposed Rule: Derivatives Clearing Organizations Recovery and Orderly Wind-down Plans 
  • Proposed Rule: Amendments to Part 17 Large Trader Reporting Requirements
  • Proposed Order/Request for Comments: European Union Non-Bank Swap Dealer Capital Comparability Determination
  • Amendment to DCO Order of Registration: Cboe Clear Digital, LLC

 

What:

Open Commission Meeting

Location:

CFTC Headquarters Conference Center

Three Lafayette Centre

1155 21st Street N.W.

Washington, D.C. 20581 

When:

Wednesday, June 7

9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (EDT)


Virtual Viewing/Listening Instructions: To access the live meeting feed, use the dial-in numbers below or stream at www.cftc.gov. A live feed can also be streamed through the CFTC’s YouTube channel. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation, if applicable. Materials presented at the meeting, if any, will be made available online. Persons requiring special accommodations to access the virtual meeting because of disabilities should email press@cftc.gov.

Participation Details

Domestic Toll-Free:

 

 

Domestic Toll:

 

833 568 8864 or 833 435 1820 

 

+1 669 254 5252 or +1 646 964 1167 or +1 646 828 7666 or +1 551 285 1373 or +1 669 216 1590 or (US Spanish Lines) +1 415 449 4000 or +1 646 964 1167

 

Participation Information:

Webinar ID: 161 138 9010

Passcode: 685130

International Numbers:

International Numbers

 

