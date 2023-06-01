CFTC To Hold An Open Commission Meeting On June 7

Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Rostin Behnam today announced the Commission will hold an open meeting on Wednesday, June 7 from 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (EDT) at the CFTC’s Washington, D.C. headquarters. Members of the public are free to attend the meeting in person or have the option to listen by phone or view a live stream at www.cftc.gov.

The Commission will consider the following:

Final Rule: Governance Requirements for Derivatives Clearing Organizations

Proposed Rule: Derivatives Clearing Organizations Recovery and Orderly Wind-down Plans

Proposed Rule: Amendments to Part 17 Large Trader Reporting Requirements

Proposed Order/Request for Comments: European Union Non-Bank Swap Dealer Capital Comparability Determination

Amendment to DCO Order of Registration: Cboe Clear Digital, LLC

What: Open Commission Meeting Location: CFTC Headquarters Conference Center Three Lafayette Centre 1155 21st Street N.W. Washington, D.C. 20581 When: Wednesday, June 7 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (EDT)



Virtual Viewing/Listening Instructions: To access the live meeting feed, use the dial-in numbers below or stream at www.cftc.gov. A live feed can also be streamed through the CFTC’s YouTube channel. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation, if applicable. Materials presented at the meeting, if any, will be made available online. Persons requiring special accommodations to access the virtual meeting because of disabilities should email press@cftc.gov.

Participation Details Domestic Toll-Free: Domestic Toll: 833 568 8864 or 833 435 1820 +1 669 254 5252 or +1 646 964 1167 or +1 646 828 7666 or +1 551 285 1373 or +1 669 216 1590 or (US Spanish Lines) +1 415 449 4000 or +1 646 964 1167 Participation Information: Webinar ID: 161 138 9010 Passcode: 685130 International Numbers: International Numbers

