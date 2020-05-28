CFTC To Hold An Open Commission Meeting On June 4

Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Heath P. Tarbert today announced the CFTC will hold an open meeting on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). The meeting will be held via conference call in accordance with the agency’s implementation of social distancing due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.
The Commission will consider the following:
- Final Rule: Amendments to Registration and Compliance Requirements for Commodity Pool Operators and Commodity Trading Advisors: Prohibiting Exemptions under Regulation 4.13 on Behalf of Persons Subject to Certain Statutory Disqualifications
Members of the public may listen to a live, audio-only feed via conference call using toll or toll-free numbers provided below. The live audio feed will also be streamed at www.cftc.gov. Persons requiring special accommodations to listen to the meeting because of disabilities should email press@cftc.gov.
|What
|CFTC Open Meeting
|Location
|
Conference Call
|Date
|June 4, 2020
|Time
|10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT
Viewing/Listening Instructions: To access the live audio feed, use the dial-in numbers below or listen to the stream at www.cftc.gov. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation, if applicable. Materials presented at the meeting, if any, will be made available online.
|Domestic Toll-Free
|1-877-951-7311
|International Numbers
|Conference Passcode
|4597677
