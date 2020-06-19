 Skip to main Content
CFTC To Hold An Open Commission Meeting On June 25

Date 19/06/2020

Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Heath P. Tarbert today announced the CFTC will hold an open meeting on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). The meeting will be held via conference call in accordance with the agency’s implementation of social distancing due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

The Commission will consider the following:

  • Final Rule: Exemption from the Swap Clearing Requirement for Certain Affiliated Entities – Alternative Compliance Frameworks for Anti-Evasionary Measures (Inter-Affiliate Exemption 50.52)
  • Final Rule: Post-Trade Name Give-Up on Swap Execution Facilities
  • Proposed Rule: Electronic Trading Risk Principles

  • Withdrawal of the Proposed Rule and Supplemental Proposal for Regulation AT

  • Proposed Rule:  Margin Requirements for Uncleared Swaps for Swap Dealers and Major Swap Participants (Phase VI Compliance Date Extension)
  • Final Rule: Prohibitions and Restrictions on Proprietary Trading and Certain Interests in, and Relationships With, Hedge Funds and Private Equity Funds (Volcker Rule)

Members of the public may listen to a live, audio-only feed via conference call using toll or toll-free numbers provided below. The live audio feed will also be streamed at www.cftc.gov. Persons requiring special accommodations to listen to the meeting because of disabilities should email press@cftc.gov.

What: CFTC Open Meeting
Location: Conference Call
Date: Thursday, June 25, 2020
Time: 10:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. EDT

Viewing/Listening Instructions: To access the live audio feed, use the dial-in numbers below or listen to the stream at www.cftc.gov. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation, if applicable. Materials presented at the meeting, if any, will be made available online.

Domestic Toll-Free: 1-877-951-7311
International Numbers: International Numbers
Conference Passcode: 3952209

 

