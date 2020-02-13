 Skip to main Content
CFTC To Hold An Open Commission Meeting On February 20

Date 13/02/2020

Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Heath P. Tarbert today announced the CFTC will hold an open meeting on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at its headquarters in Washington, D.C. at 9:30 a.m. (EST) to consider the following:

  • Proposed Rule: Amendments to the Real-Time Public Reporting Requirements (Part 43)
  • Proposed Rule: Amendments to the Swap Data Recordkeeping and Reporting Requirements (Part 45)
  • Reopening of Comment Period: Certain Swap Data Repository and Data Reporting Requirements (Part 49 Verification)

The meeting is open to the public with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Members of the public may also watch a live webcast or listen to the meeting via conference call using a domestic toll-free telephone or international toll or toll-free number to connect to a live, listen-only audio feed. People requiring special accommodations to attend the meeting because of a disability should contact the Office of Public Affairs at (202) 418–5080.

What:

CFTC Open Meeting

Location:

CFTC Headquarters Lobby-Level Hearing Room
1155 21st Street, NW, Washington, D.C. 20581

Date:

Thursday, February 20, 2020

Time:

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. EST

Viewing/Listening Instructions: Watch the live webcast at www.cftc.gov. To listen to the live audio feed, call the toll or toll-free numbers listed below. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation. Conference call information below:

Domestic Toll-Free:

866-844-9416

International Toll Numbers:

International Numbers

Conference Passcode:

8985313

Members of the press interested in covering the meeting in person should RSVP to press@cftc.gov no later than 5:00 p.m. (EST) on Wednesday, February 19. Late RSVPs and walk-ins cannot be guaranteed workspace.