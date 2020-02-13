CFTC To Hold An Open Commission Meeting On February 20

Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Heath P. Tarbert today announced the CFTC will hold an open meeting on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at its headquarters in Washington, D.C. at 9:30 a.m. (EST) to consider the following:
- Proposed Rule: Amendments to the Real-Time Public Reporting Requirements (Part 43)
- Proposed Rule: Amendments to the Swap Data Recordkeeping and Reporting Requirements (Part 45)
- Reopening of Comment Period: Certain Swap Data Repository and Data Reporting Requirements (Part 49 Verification)
The meeting is open to the public with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Members of the public may also watch a live webcast or listen to the meeting via conference call using a domestic toll-free telephone or international toll or toll-free number to connect to a live, listen-only audio feed. People requiring special accommodations to attend the meeting because of a disability should contact the Office of Public Affairs at (202) 418–5080.
What:
CFTC Open Meeting
Location:
CFTC Headquarters Lobby-Level Hearing Room
Date:
Thursday, February 20, 2020
Time:
9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. EST
Viewing/Listening Instructions: Watch the live webcast at www.cftc.gov. To listen to the live audio feed, call the toll or toll-free numbers listed below. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation. Conference call information below:
Domestic Toll-Free:
|
866-844-9416
International Toll Numbers:
Conference Passcode:
8985313
Members of the press interested in covering the meeting in person should RSVP to press@cftc.gov no later than 5:00 p.m. (EST) on Wednesday, February 19. Late RSVPs and walk-ins cannot be guaranteed workspace.