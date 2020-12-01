CFTC To Hold An Open Commission Meeting On December 8

Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Heath P. Tarbert today announced the CFTC will hold an open meeting on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. (EST). The meeting will be held virtually in accordance with the agency’s implementation of social distancing due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.
The Commission will consider the following:
- Final Rule: Electronic Trading Risk Principles
- Final Rule: Swap Execution Facilities (Audit Trail, Financial Resources, and CCO Requirements)
- Final Rule: Exemptions from Swap Trade Execution Requirement
- Withdrawal of Unadopted Proposals in the 2018 SEF Proposed Rule: Swap Execution Facilities and Trade Execution Requirement
- Final Rule: Part 190 Bankruptcy Regulations
- Final Rule: Margin Requirements for Uncleared Swaps for Swap Dealers and Major Swap Participants (Minimum Transfer Amount)
- Final Rule: Margin Requirements for Uncleared Swaps for Swap Dealers and Major Swap Participants (Material Swap Exposure Definition and Initial Margin Calculation)
- Final Rule: Revision of Certain Regulatory Provisions to Incorporate Changes in the Commission’s Administrative Structure
Members of the public may access a live feed via streaming or phone. The live feed will be streamed at www.cftc.gov. Persons requiring special accommodations to access the virtual meeting because of disabilities should email press@cftc.gov.
|
What:
|
CFTC Open Meeting
|
Location:
|
Virtual Meeting
|
Date:
|
December 8, 2020
|
Time:
|
9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. EST
Viewing/Listening Instructions: To access the live meeting feed, use the dial-in numbers below or stream at www.cftc.gov. A live feed can also be streamed through the CFTC’s YouTube channel. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation, if applicable. Materials presented at the meeting, if any, will be made available online.
|
Domestic Toll-Free:
|
1-877-951-7311
|
International Numbers:
|
|
Conference Passcode:
|
2608512