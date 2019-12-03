CFTC To Hold An Open Commission Meeting On December 10

U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Heath P. Tarbert today announced the CFTC will hold an open meeting on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. EST at its headquarters in Washington, DC to consider the following:
- Proposed Rule: Capital Requirements for Swap Dealers and Major Swap Participants – Reopening the Comment Period and Requesting Additional Comment
- Proposed Rule: Amendments to the Swap Clearing Requirement Exemption for Inter-Affiliate Swaps
- Proposed Rule: Settlements in Administrative and Civil Proceedings
- Final Rule: Amendments to Part 13 of the Commission’s Regulations (Public Rulemaking Procedures)
The meeting is open to the public with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Members of the public may also watch a live webcast or listen to the meeting via conference call using a domestic toll-free telephone or international toll or toll-free number to connect to a live, listen-only audio feed. People requiring special accommodations to attend the meeting because of a disability should contact the Office of Public Affairs at (202) 418–5080.
What:
CFTC Open Meeting
Location:
CFTC Headquarters Lobby-Level Hearing Room
Date:
Tuesday, December 10, 2019
Time:
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. EST
Viewing/Listening Instructions: Watch the live webcast at www.cftc.gov. To listen to the live audio feed, call the toll or toll-free numbers listed below. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation. Conference call information below:
Domestic Toll-Free:
866-844-9416
International Toll Numbers:
Conference Passcode:
8985313
Members of the press interested in covering the meeting in person should RSVP to press@cftc.gov no later than 5:00 p.m. EST on Monday, December 9. Late RSVPs and walk-ins cannot be guaranteed workspace.
