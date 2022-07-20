CFTC To Hold An Open Commission Meeting July 27

Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Rostin Behnam today announced the Commission will hold an open meeting on Wednesday, July 27 at 9:30 a.m. (EDT).

The Commission will consider the following:

Proposed Rule: Governance Requirements for Derivatives Clearing Organizations

Notice of Proposed Order and Request for Comment on an Application for a Capital Comparability Determination submitted by the Financial Services Agency of Japan

Notice of Proposed Order and Request for Comment on an Application for a Capital Comparability Determination submitted by Nonbank Swap Dealers subject to Regulation by the Mexican Comision Nacional Bancaria y de Valores

The meeting will be held in the Conference Center at CFTC's headquarters for Commissioners and Commission staff only. Staff will also have an option to participate virtually. In accordance with the agency’s implementation of COVID-19 related precautions, members of the public may access a live feed via streaming or phone. The live feed will be streamed at www.cftc.gov. Persons requiring special accommodations to access the virtual meeting because of disabilities should email press@cftc.gov.

What: CFTC Open Meeting Location: CFTC Headquarters (Conference Center)* Three Lafayette Centre 1155 21st Street N.W. Washington, D.C. *In-person limited to Commissioners and CFTC staff participants only. Public observation by remote live feed via streaming or phone (instructions below) When: Wednesday, July 27, 2022 9:30 a.m. (EDT)

Viewing/Listening Instructions: To access the live meeting feed, use the dial-in numbers below or stream at www.cftc.gov. A live feed can also be streamed through the CFTC’s YouTube channel. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation, if applicable. Materials presented at the meeting, if any, will be made available online.

Domestic Toll-Free: 1 669 254 5252 or +1 646 828 7666 or +1 551 285 1373 or +1 669 216 1590 Participation Information: Webinar ID: 160 658 1306 Passcode: 228622 International Numbers: International Numbers

