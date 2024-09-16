CFTC To Hold A Commission Open Meeting September 20

Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Rostin Behnam today announced the Commission will hold an open meeting on Friday, September 20 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT) at the CFTC’s Washington, D.C. headquarters. Members of the public can attend the meeting in person, listen by phone, or view a live stream at CFTC.gov.

The Commission will consider the following:

Final Guidance – Commission Guidance Regarding the Listing of Voluntary Carbon Credit Derivative Contracts

What: Commission Open Meeting Location: CFTC Headquarters Conference Center Three Lafayette Centre 1155 21st Street N.W. Washington, D.C. 20581 When: Friday, September 20, 2024 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (EDT)

Virtual Viewing/Listening Instructions: To access the live meeting feed, use the dial-in numbers below or stream at CFTC.gov. A live feed can also be streamed through the CFTC’s YouTube channel. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation, if applicable. Materials presented at the meeting, if any, will be made available online. Persons requiring special accommodations to access the virtual meeting because of disabilities should email press@cftc.gov.