CFTC To Hold A Commission Open Meeting On June 26

Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Rostin Behnam today announced the Commission will hold an open meeting on Monday, June 26 from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. (EDT). The meeting will be held virtually only.

The Commission will consider the commencement of a 90-day review, pursuant to CFTC Regulation 40.11(c), of KalshiEX, LLC congressional control contracts.

What: Commission Open Meeting Location: Virtual Only When: Monday, June 26 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. (EDT)



Virtual Viewing/Listening Instructions: To access the live meeting feed, use the dial-in numbers below or stream at www.cftc.gov. A live feed can also be streamed through the CFTC’s YouTube channel. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation, if applicable. Materials presented at the meeting, if any, will be made available online. Persons requiring special accommodations to access the virtual meeting because of disabilities should email press@cftc.gov.

Participation Details Domestic Toll-Free: Domestic Toll: 833 568 8864 or 833 435 1820 +1 669 254 5252 or +1 646 964 1167 or +1 646 828 7666 or +1 551 285 1373 or +1 669 216 1590 or (US Spanish Lines) +1 415 449 4000 or +1 646 964 1167 Participation Information: Webinar ID: 160 735 5802 Passcode: 233560 International Numbers: International Numbers

