CFTC To Hold A Commission Open Meeting June 24

Date 17/06/2024

Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Rostin Behnam today announced the Commission will hold an open meeting on Monday, June 24 at 9:30 a.m. (EDT) at the CFTC’s Washington, D.C. headquarters. Members of the public can attend the meeting in person, listen by phone, or view a live stream at CFTC.gov.

The Commission will consider the following:

  • Final capital and financial reporting comparability determinations and orders for certain nonbank swap dealers domiciled in Japan, Mexico, the European Union (limited to France and Germany), and the United Kingdom

  • Applications of ForecastEx LLC for Registration as a Derivatives Clearing Organization and a Designated Contract Market

What:

Commission Open Meeting

 

Location:

CFTC Headquarters Conference Center

Three Lafayette Centre

1155 21st Street N.W.

Washington, D.C. 20581 

 

When:

Monday, June 24, 2024

9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (EDT)

Virtual Viewing/Listening Instructions: To access the live meeting feed, use the dial-in numbers below or stream at CFTC.gov. A live feed can also be streamed through the CFTC’s YouTube channel. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation, if applicable. Materials presented at the meeting, if any, will be made available online. Persons requiring special accommodations to access the virtual meeting because of disabilities should email press@cftc.gov.

Participation Details

Domestic Toll-Free:

 

 

Domestic Toll:

 

+1 833 568 8864 or +1 833 435 1820 

 

+1 669 254 5252 or +1 646 828 7666 or +1 551 285 1373 or +1 669 216 1590 or (U.S. Spanish Lines) +1 415 449 4000 or +1 646 964 1167

 

Webinar ID:

160 895 3037

 

Passcode: 407827

 

International Numbers:

International Numbers

