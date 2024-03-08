CFTC: The Market Risk Advisory Committee’s Future Of Finance And Climate-Related Market Risk Subcommittees To Meet On March 15

Two subcommittees of the Market Risk Advisory Committee (MRAC) will hold public meetings on Friday, March 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (EDT) at the CFTC’s Washington, D.C. headquarters. Members of the public will also have the option of attending in person or virtually. Commissioner Kristin N. Johnson is the sponsor of the MRAC.

The Future of Finance Subcommittee and Climate-Related Market Risk Subcommittee will, separately, continue workstreams, including examining the potential risks that emerge in connection with increasing adoption of artificial intelligence in global financial markets and the risks that arise in connection with carbon derivatives markets with a particular focus on fraud and greenwashing, market integrity, product design, and disclosure.

Each meeting will be open to the public with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Persons requiring special accommodations to attend the subcommittee’s meeting because of a disability should notify the contact persons below. Formal agendas for each subcommittee’s meeting are forthcoming.

What: Market Risk Advisory Subcommittee Meetings Location: (in person/virtual) CFTC Headquarters (Conference Center) Three Lafayette Center 1155 21st Street N.W. Washington, D.C. *Virtual instructions below Date: Friday, March 15, 2024 Time: 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. EDT

Viewing/Listening Instructions: Members of the public may access a live feed by phone. Participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation, if applicable. Materials presented at the meeting, if any, will be made available on cftc.gov.

Instructions: Domestic Toll-Free Numbers: Domestic Toll Numbers: 1-833-435-1820 or 1-833-568-8864 1-669-254-5252 or 1-646-828-7666 or 1-646-964-1167 or 1-669-216-1590 or 1-415-449-4000 or 1-551-285-1373 International Numbers: International Numbers Webinar ID: Passcode: 160 850 3399 310028

Members of the public may submit public comments in connection with the subcommittee meetings, identified by “Market Risk Advisory Committee Subcommittees,” by March 22, 2024. Follow the instructions for submitting public comments through the Comments Online process. If you are unable to submit comments online, contact Tamika Bent (tbent@cftc.gov) or Peter Janowski (pjanowski@cftc.gov), to discuss alternate means of submitting your comments. Statements submitted in connection with the subcommittee meetings will be made available to the public, including publication on cftc.gov. The meeting agendas may change to accommodate other subcommittees’ priorities. For agenda updates and more information about these subcommittees, including their members, visit MRAC.

The MRAC has four subcommittees that report to the MRAC: Market Structure, CCP Risk & Governance, Future of Finance, and Climate-Related Market Risk. The Future of Finance subcommittee is dedicated to examining innovative and emerging technologies and market structures that affect risk in derivatives and related markets. The Climate-Related Market Risk subcommittee examines the regulation, supervision, and oversight of products designed to address climate-related risks, and efforts to ensure the resilience and integrity of derivatives and financial markets facing climate-related market risks. Both subcommittees may provide reports and recommendations to the MRAC.

There are five active Advisory Committees overseen by the CFTC. They were created to provide advice and recommendations to the Commission on a variety of regulatory and market issues that affect the integrity and competitiveness of U.S. markets. These committees facilitate communication between the Commission and market participants, other regulators, and academics. The views, opinions, and information expressed by the Advisory Committees are solely those of the respective Advisory Committee and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Commission, its staff, or the U.S. government.

