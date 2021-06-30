CFTC: The Market Risk Advisory Committee To Meet On July 13

The Market Risk Advisory Committee (MRAC) will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 via teleconference in accordance with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s implementation of social distancing due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Acting Chairman Rostin Behnam is the sponsor of the MRAC.
At this meeting, the MRAC will receive final reports from the CCP Risk and Governance Subcommittee and a status report from the Interest Rate Benchmark Reform Subcommittee. In addition, the MRAC will vote on a recommendation from the Interest Rate Benchmark Reform Subcommittee for a market best practice that prioritizes derivatives trading in the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) for particular market segments, otherwise known as SOFR First. [See CFTC Press Release No. 8394-21]
A formal agenda for this meeting is forthcoming.
Members of the public may access a live feed via streaming or phone. The live feed will be streamed on cftc.gov. Persons with disabilities who require special accommodations to listen to the meeting should notify Alicia Lewis, the MRAC Designated Federal Officer, at (202) 418-5862.
|
What:
|
Market Risk Advisory Committee
|
Location:
|
Teleconference
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
|
Time:
|
9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT
Viewing/Listening Instructions: To access the live audio feed, use the dial-in numbers below. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation, if applicable. Materials presented at the meeting, if any, will be made available on cftc.gov.
|
Domestic Toll-Free:
|
1-877-951-7311
|
International Numbers:
|
Conference Passcode:
|
2513365
Members of the public may submit public comments in connection with the meeting, identified by “Market Risk Advisory Committee,” by July 20, 2021. Statements may be submitted online through the CFTC’s Comments Online process. If you are unable to submit comments online, contact Ms. Lewis, via the contact information above to discuss alternate means of submitting your comments. Statements submitted in connection with the committee meeting will be made available to the public, including publication on cftc.gov. The meeting agenda may change to accommodate other MRAC priorities. For agenda updates and more information about this advisory committee, including its members, visit MRAC.
There are five Advisory Committees overseen by the CFTC. They were created to provide advice and recommendations to the Commission on a variety of regulatory and market issues that affect the integrity and competitiveness of U.S. markets. These committees facilitate communication between the Commission and market participants, other regulators, and academics. The views, opinions, and information expressed by the Advisory Committees are solely those of the respective Advisory Committee and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Commission, its staff, or the U.S. government.